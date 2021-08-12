Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead MTV VMA nominations

As per People magazine, on Wednesday, MTV announced the nominees for this year's Video Music Awards and the list features some of 2020 and 2021's biggest artists.Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Giveon and Olivia Rodrigo all earned five nods. This is Rodrigo's first time ever being nominated.Among the contenders for video of the year -- the top prize of the night -- are Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP', DJ Khaled and Drake's video featuring Justin Bieber 'POPSTAR', Doja Cat and SZA's 'Kiss Me More', Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits', Lil Nas X's 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' and The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears'.As for the artist of the year category, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Rodrigo, Bieber and Stallion are up for the award.Starting Wednesday and through September 3, fans can vote across 14 categories to select their top contenders. Nominations for best group and song of summer will be announced at a later date.Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic RecordsDJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'POPSTAR' (Starring Justin Bieber) - OVO / We The Best / Epic RecordsDoja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More' - Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsEd Sheeran - 'Bad Habits' - Atlantic RecordsLil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia RecordsThe Weeknd - 'Save Your Tears' - XO / Republic RecordsAriana Grande - Republic RecordsDoja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsJustin Bieber - Def JamMegan Thee Stallion - 300 EntertainmentOlivia Rodrigo - Geffen RecordsTaylor Swift - Republic Records24kGoldn ft. iann dior - 'Mood' - RECORDS LLC / Columbia RecordsBruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open' - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic RecordsBTS - 'Dynamite' - BIGHIT MUSICCardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic RecordsDua Lipa - 'Levitating' - Warner RecordsOlivia Rodrigo - 'drivers license' - Geffen Records24kGoldn - RECORDS LLC / Columbia RecordsGiveon - Epic Records / Not So FastThe Kid LAROI - Columbia RecordsOlivia Rodrigo - Geffen RecordsPolo G - Columbia RecordsSaweetie - Warner RecordsSeptember 2020: Wallows - 'Are You Bored Yet?' - Columbia RecordsOctober 2020: Ashnikko - 'Daisy' - Warner RecordsNovember 2020: SAINt JHN - 'Gorgeous' - Godd Complexx / HITCODecember 2020: 24kGoldn - 'Coco' - RECORDS LLC / Columbia RecordsJanuary 2021: JC Stewart - 'Break My Heart' - Elektra Music GroupFebruary 2021: Latto - 'Sex Lies' - RCA RecordsMarch 2021: Madison Beer - 'Selfish' - Epic Records / Sing It LoudApril 2021: The Kid LAROI - 'WITHOUT YOU' - Columbia RecordsMay 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - 'drivers license' - Geffen RecordsJune 2021: girl in red 'Serotonin' - world in red / AWALJuly 2021: Foushee - 'my slime' - RCA RecordsAugust 2021: jxdn - 'Think About Me' - DTA Records / Elektra Music Group24kGoldn ft. iann dior - 'Mood' - RECORDS LLC / Columbia RecordsCardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic RecordsDoja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More' - Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsDrake ft. Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later' - OVO / Republic RecordsJustin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - 'Peaches' - Def JamMiley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - 'Prisoner' - RCA RecordsAriana Grande - 'positions' - Republic RecordsBillie Eilish - 'Therefore I Am' - Darkroom / Interscope RecordsBTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSICHarry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness' - Columbia RecordsJustin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - 'Peaches' - Def JamOlivia Rodrigo - 'good 4 u' - Geffen RecordsShawn Mendes - 'Wonder' - Island RecordsTaylor Swift - 'willow' - Republic RecordsCardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic RecordsDrake ft. Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later' - OVO / Republic RecordsLil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'On Me (remix)' - Quality Control / MotownMoneybagg Yo - 'Said Sum' - N-Less Entertainment / Interscope RecordsPolo G - 'RAPSTAR' - Columbia RecordsTravis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - 'FRANCHISE' - Cactus Jack / Epic RecordsEvanescence - 'Use My Voice' - BMGFoo Fighters - 'Shame Shame' - Roswell Records / RCA RecordsJohn Mayer - 'Last Train Home' - Columbia RecordsThe Killers - 'My Own Soul's Warning' - IslandKings Of Leon - 'The Bandit' - RCA RecordsLenny Kravitz - 'Raise Vibration' - Roxie Records / BMGBleachers - 'Stop Making This Hurt' - RCA RecordsGlass Animals - 'Heat Waves' - Republic RecordsImagine Dragons - 'Follow You' - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope RecordsMachine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - 'my ex's best friend' - Bad Boy / Interscope Recordstwenty one pilots - 'Shy Away' - Fueled By RamenWILLOW ft. Travis Barker - 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' - MSFTSMusic / Roc NationBad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - 'Dakiti'Billie Eilish & ROSALIA - 'Lo Vas A Olvidar'Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - 'GIRL LIKE ME'J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - 'UN DIA (ONE DAY)'Karol G - 'Bichota'Maluma - 'Hawai'Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia RecordsBruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open' - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic RecordsChris Brown and Young Thug - 'Go Crazy' - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA RecordsGiveon - 'HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY' - Epic Records / Not So FastH.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - 'Come Through' - MBK Entertainment / RCA RecordsSZA - 'Good Days' - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records(G)I-DLE - 'DUMDi DUMDi' - Republic RecordsBLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - 'Ice Cream' - YG Entertainment / Interscope RecordsBTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X - 'Gambler' - Starship EntertainmentSEVENTEEN - 'Ready to love' - Pledis EntertainmentTWICE - 'Alcohol-Free' - JYP Entertainment CompanyBillie Eilish - 'Your Power' - Darkroom / Interscope RecordsDemi Lovato - 'Dancing With The Devil' - IslandH.E.R. - 'Fight For You' - MBK Entertainment / RCA RecordsKane Brown - 'Worldwide Beautiful' - Sony Music Nashville / RCA RecordsLil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia RecordsPharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - 'Entrepreneur' - Columbia RecordsBillie Eilish - 'Your Power' - Darkroom / Interscope Records - Directed by: Billie EilishDJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)' - OVO / We The Best / Epic Records - Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director XLil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records - Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu MuinoTaylor Swift - 'willow' - Republic Records - Directed by: Taylor SwiftTravis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - 'Franchise' - Cactus Jack / Epic Records - Directed by: Travis ScottTyler, The Creator - 'LUMBERJACK' - Columbia Records - Directed by: Wolf HaleyBeyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records - Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan HelfantBillie Eilish - 'Therefore I Am' - Darkroom / Interscope Records - Cinematography by: Rob WittFoo Fighters - 'Shame Shame' - Roswell Records / RCA Records - Cinematography by: Santiago GonzalezJustin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - 'Holy' - RBMG/Def Jam - Cinematography by: Elias TalbotLady Gaga - '911' - Interscope Records - Cinematography by: Jeff CronenwethLorde - 'Solar Power' - LAVA/Republic Records - Cinematography by: Andrew StroudBeyonce, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - 'ALREADY' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records - Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard SantosEd Sheeran - 'Bad Habits' - Atlantic Records - Art Direction by: Alison DominitzLady Gaga - '911' - Interscope Records - Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter AndrusLil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records - Art Direction by: John RichouxSaweetie ft. Doja Cat - 'Best Friend' - Warner Records - Art Direction by: Art HaynesTaylor Swift - 'willow' - Republic Records - Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina FernandezBella Poarch - 'Build A Bitch' - Warner Records - Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina VetrovaColdplay - 'Higher Power' - Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by: MathematicDoja Cat & The Weeknd - 'You Right' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David RouxelGlass Animals - 'Tangerine' - Republic Records - Visual Effects by: Ronan FourreauLil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records - Visual Effects by: MathematicP!NK - 'All I Know So Far' - RCA Records - Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy IncAriana Grande - '34+35' - Republic Records - Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott NicholsonBTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC - Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAMEd Sheeran - 'Bad Habits' - Atlantic Records - Choreography by: Natricia BernardFoo Fighters - 'Shame Shame' - Roswell Records / RCA Records - Choreography by: Nina McNeelyHarry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness' - Columbia Records - Choreography by: Paul RobertsMarshmello & Halsey - 'Be Kind' - Astralwerks / Capitol Records - Choreography by: Dani VitaleBruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open' - Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records - Editing by: Troy CharbonnetBTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC - Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from LumpensDrake - 'What's Next' - OVO/Republic Records - Editing by: Noah KendalHarry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness' - Columbia Records - Editing by: Claudia WassJustin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - 'Peaches' - Def Jam - Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie HobbsMiley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - 'Prisoner' - RCA RecordsAs previously announced, MTV is collaborating with 9/11 Day, the nonprofit that began and leads the federally recognised September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, for a series of service-oriented activities during the week leading up to the VMAs, promoting awareness and positive action in observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, reported Variety.The 2021 VMAs return to New York City this year, airing live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on September 12 at 8 pm ET/PT, airing across MTV's linear and digital platforms in 180 countries and territories.The show will simulcast across CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network, making the show available to an expanded broadcast audience for the second consecutive year. (ANI)