'Justin Bieber: Our World' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Oct 8

It goes inside the pop star's life and his first full concert in three years, and is produced by Ratner's OBB Pictures, Bieber Time Films, and Scooter Braun Films.

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner's documentary 'Justin Bieber: Our World' is set to premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on October 8.

"Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me," said Bieber.

The 'Baby' hitmaker added: "Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me. This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty.

"Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it's all here."

'Justin Bieber: Our World' takes viewers backstage, onstage, and into the private world of the musical icon as he prepares for his unprecedented concert, 'T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber'. The film also captures personal, self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey.

Ratner said: "I couldn't be prouder of our continued partnership with Justin as well as the SB Films team and the collaborative effort by all to make this project possible. Amazon Studios is the ideal partner to share this inspiring and feel-good film on a global scale. Make sure to watch it with the volume maxed out."

"Justin Bieber: Our World is a raw and unprecedented snapshot of Justin and those closest to him during a pivotal time in his life and career," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

