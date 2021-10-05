  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Hollywood
  4. Justin Bieber ventures into cannabis business

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 5th, 2021, 09:15:03hrs
Justin Bieber (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], October 5 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber is all set to venture into the cannabis industry.
According to Variety, the 'Baby' hitmaker has partnered with California-based company Palms to release 'PEACHES Pre-rolls' named after his hit song 'Peaches'.

The collaboration aims to "create a brand that destigmatizes recreational cannabis consumption once and for all."
"I'm a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it - especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health. I wanted to make sure that I was doing something that felt genuine with them," the publication quoted Justin as a saying.
Bieber has been quite vocal about how drug use contributed to his own mental health challenges. Reportedly, in a YouTube documentary series last year, he revealed that he tried marijuana when he was 12 or 13 and eventually grew to feel dependent on it. (ANI)

