Justin Theroux likes to sleep next to his dog

Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) Actor Justin Theroux is absolutely in love with his dog Kuma, a rescue pit bull mix, and thinks it is nice to open his eyes in the morning and see her lying next to him.

Asked his favourite thing to do with his canine companion, Theroux told PeopleTV: "It's gonna sound slightly odd, but honestly, waking up with her. It's my favourite thing, because she'll lay there like this."