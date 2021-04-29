Justin Theroux pronounces surname incorrectly, says actor's uncle

In a clip posted online, Theroux shared: "'The Mosquito Coast' was written by my Uncle Paul, who I am the middle namesake of him, Justin Paul Theroux."

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) Actor Justin Theroux has been pronouncing his last name incorrectly, says his uncle. The actor's uncle said the surname is pronounced "tha-roo" not "tha-row".

Paul added in the same video: "The main character is played by Justin Theroux, my nephew. Sometimes he calls himself Justin 'tha-row'. It's a French name, it's Theroux."

Justin earlier described working as an actor is a little bit like being a real-life spy. He also compared the experience of filming action scenes to "a dance".

"I really enjoy it. I sort of equate it to something like a dance or something. There's like nine steps to a scene where you do a thing, you break someone's neck and then you pull a gun and then you hit them over the head, then you throw some hot water. I kind of like nerding out on trying to perfect those dance moves in a way," said Justin, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

