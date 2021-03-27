Justin Theroux teases possibility of working with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Washington [US], March 27 (ANI): American actor Justin Theroux gets candid about his relationship status with superstar, ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and also teased the possibility of working together on a project soon.



When asked by Entertainment Tonight on Friday, whether Justin would make a cameo on Aniston's 'The Morning Show', he replied, "Listen, if they wanna send me some pages, I would."

The 'Wanderlust' star who is currently working on his upcoming series 'The Mosquito Coast', revealed he has not touched base with the 'Friends' star about her experience as an actor and executive producer on the drama, because they are filming on different coasts.

"She's doing a totally different show. She is in Los Angeles, obviously, shooting her show and bopping around there. So, it was sort of apples and oranges as far as our productions go," he explained.

Justin also teased that he does speak with his ex-wife fairly often outside of work too.

"We check in and I think we're both having fabulous experiences working with Apple TV+. It's that perfect balance of support, and also not controlling the creative," he said.

According to US Weekly, the couple who have worked together in 2012's 'Wanderlust' had dated each other for four years before tying the knot in a secret ceremony at their Los Angeles home in August 2015.

However, less than three years later the duo called it quits in 2018, February.

"This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the actors said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time.

The 52-year-old 'Friends' alum, who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005, has remained friends with Justin since their divorce, including celebrating holidays together often. (ANI)

