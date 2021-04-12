Jyotika to join hands with 'Raatchasi' director Gautham Raj!

In a recent interview, director Gautham Raj of Raatchasi fame has confirmed that he would be joining hands with Jyotika again for a new film.

Raatchasi was not a big hit at the box office but Jyotika was impressed with the director's working style and has accepted to do a film with him. Jyotika currently has a film with Ra Saravanan, the film also has Sasikumar and Samuthirakani as pivotal characters.