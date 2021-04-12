  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Tamil
  4. Jyotika to join hands with 'Raatchasi' director Gautham Raj!

Jyotika to join hands with 'Raatchasi' director Gautham Raj!

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 12th, 2021, 12:32:13hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Jyotika

In a recent interview, director Gautham Raj of Raatchasi fame has confirmed that he would be joining hands with Jyotika again for a new film. 

Raatchasi was not a big hit at the box office but Jyotika was impressed with the director's working style and has accepted to do a film with him. Jyotika currently has a film with Ra Saravanan, the film also has Sasikumar and Samuthirakani as pivotal characters.

Currently, Gautham is directing a forest-based action-adventure titled Veerapanin Gajana with Yogi Babu, Mottai Rajendran, Rajesh, Deva, and Pooja

The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Tenkasi and surrounding locales. 

Gautham also says that he is also preparing a mainstream hero-based film and in talks with a big production house.

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features