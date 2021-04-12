Jyotika to join hands with 'Raatchasi' director Gautham Raj!

In a recent interview, director Gautham Raj of Raatchasi fame has confirmed that he would be joining hands with Jyotika again for a new film.
Raatchasi was not a big hit at the box office but Jyotika was impressed with the director's working style and has accepted to do a film with him. Jyotika currently has a film with Ra Saravanan, the film also has Sasikumar and Samuthirakani as pivotal characters.
Currently, Gautham is directing a forest-based action-adventure titled Veerapanin Gajana with Yogi Babu, Mottai Rajendran, Rajesh, Deva, and Pooja
The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Tenkasi and surrounding locales.
Gautham also says that he is also preparing a mainstream hero-based film and in talks with a big production house.