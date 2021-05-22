Jyotika to play Prabhas' sister in 'Salaar'?

The latest hot buzz in Tollywood is that Jyotika is likely to play Prabhas's elder sister in KGF director Prashant Neel's Salaar.
Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the production house of KGF, Shruti Haasan plays Prabhas' pair in the film. To be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada, Salaar will also be releasing in Hindi, thanks to the solid market of Prabhas.
In her career, Jyotika has only acted as an elder sister to Karthi in Thambi and she even turned down playing Nithya Menen's role in Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal so, we have to wait a little longer to get official confirmation from the actress.
Jyotika's next immediate film is an emotional drama directed by Era. Saravanan. Sasikumar and Samuthirakani are essaying pivotal characters in the yet-untitled film.