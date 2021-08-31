Jyotika to team up with 'Master' and 'Irumbuthirai' writer Pon Parthiban

Jyotika is all set to team up with Master and Irumbuthirai writer Pon Parthiban, he has also penned dialogues for Kaithi, Kaatrin Mozhi, Brindavanam, and Hero. This new film will mark the directorial debut of Pon Parthiban, who is a regular in Lokesh Kangaraj's films.

Sources say that Suriya's 2D Entertainment will be bankrolling this new film but the shoot will only begin early next year. Jyotika doesn't want to take a risk shooting for any of her new films till the end of this year as she is following all the COVID19 precautionary measures to take care of her kids. The actress has signed two more films but the principal shoot will begin only in 2022.