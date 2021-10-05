Jyotika: 'Udanpirappe' is an emotional-satisfying family drama

The trailer of Jyotika's upcoming film Udanpirappe was unveiled yesterday on YouTube. From the trailer, we could gauge that the film is going to be an emotionally moving family drama with an ensemble of actors.

Talking about the film, Jyotika said: "Family and relationships have always been the core of my being. When I heard the story, I knew I wanted to be a part of this emotional-satisfying family drama. It has been a delightful experience working with a talented ensemble cast and putting together this labor of love and passion. Udanpirappe is also my 50th film, and as an actor, I am thankful for all the love my fans have showered on me over the years. I can’t wait for the reactions to pour in upon its release on October 14 on Amazon Prime Video"."We are happy to have Amazon Prime Video as our trusted streaming partner for this special film Udanpirappe. It’s a heart-warming film brought to life by some fine actors and we believe it will resonate with audiences in India and beyond, and also bring families together this festive season of Dussehra", said Suriya, producer of the film.