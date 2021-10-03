K-pop band TXT perform 22 songs at 'Act: Boy' online live concert

The band performed 22 songs in different outfits and themed backgrounds. The five-member band consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai began the concert with their debut single 'Crown'.

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) K-pop band Tomorrow X Together performed at their first live online concert 'Act: Boy' on Sunday night.

The performances were high on energy and the group was accompanied by dancers in black masks for few tracks.

The concert was live-streamed on Venewlive.com. Fans flooded the website with comments when the performance.

The other songs on which the popular band performed were 'Blue Orangeade', 'Poppin' Star', 'Our Summer', 'Can't We Just Leave the Monster Alive?', '9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)', 'No Rules', '20cm + Fairy of Shampoo', 'Cat & Dog', 'Ice Cream', 'Angel Or Devil', 'Magic', 'Blue Hour', 'Nap of a Star + Magic Island', 'Can't You See Me?', Puma', 'Eternally + Frost', '0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)' feat. Seori, 'Loser=Lover', 'Dear Sputnik', 'MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)' and 'Outro'.

The K-pop band recently released '0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)' with American rock artiste Mod Sun accompanied by a music video.

