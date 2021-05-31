K-Pop group Tomorrow X Together release new album 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze'

Seol, May 31 (IANS) The K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, popularly called TXT, released their second studio album "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" on Monday.
The album begins the 'Chaos Chapter', which is the band's second album series following their previous 'Dream Chapter' series. It tells the story of a boy who was frozen as a result of the onslaught of the world.
The declaration of a boy's ?rst love takes musical form in the title track "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori". The song uses numbers to visually represent that in this world of zero, "you" are my one and only.
The boy band comprises Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" also includes creative contributions from all five members.
--IANS
