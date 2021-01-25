K-pop super band BTS have 'surprise gifts' for fans

After releasing their album BE (Deluxe Edition) in November, the band will unveil BE (Essential Edition) on February 19, reports billboard.com.

Seoul, Jan 25 (IANS) K-pop super band BTS will unveil BE (Essential Edition) next month, and have planned some more surprises for their teeming fan base, widely known as BTS ARMY.

The latest project will encapsulate BTS' appreciation towards their fans who have stood by them through every milestone.

The album will feature eight tracks that were also on the Deluxe edition. These are "Life goes on", "Fly to my room", "Blue & grey", "Skit", "Telepathy", "Dis-Ease", "Stay" and their chart-topper "Dynamite".

BE (Essential Edition) will also feature a few things that are different from the Deluxe Edition.

The band has declared that they will also unveil "surprise gifts" for the ARMY before the Essential edition's release.

Meanwhile, BTS have received a Grammy nomination in the best pop duo/group performance category for Dynamite, which is their first English language single.

