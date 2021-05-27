Kaali Venkat shares his COVID19 experience

Actor Kaali Venkat who had acted in films like Soorarai Pottru, Eeswaran, Maari, Mersal, and Ratsasan was recently infected by the coronavirus. The actor has shared his experience on Twitter to spread awareness about the life-threatening disease.

"I had all the symptoms including fever, cough, and breathlessness last month. At one point, my oxygen level was 82 but as usual, couldn't get a bed in any hospital. Later, followed the medications suggested by my doctors and recovered. What I want to tell here is that we should take all the precautionary measures to avoid infecting ourselves. In case if you get infected, don't lose your confidence. Be hopeful and follow the medications. Don't take any symptoms unattended", said Kaali Venkat.