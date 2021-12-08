'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' release pushed!

In the first look posters, the makers of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal have mentioned that the film would hit the screens in December 2021.
But now, as Rowdy Pictures' Rocky is all set to release on December 23, the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been pushed to February. If all goes well, the film will release on Valentine's Day 2022.
Meanwhile, director Vignesh Shivan has also updated on his Instagram page that he has just commenced the last schedule of the film in Mysore.
Touted to be a romantic comedy, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film while SR Kathir and Vijay Karthik Kannan are cranking the camera.
The film is being jointly produced by 7 Screen Studio and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures.