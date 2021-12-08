'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' release pushed!

In the first look posters, the makers of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal have mentioned that the film would hit the screens in December 2021.

But now, as Rowdy Pictures' Rocky is all set to release on December 23, the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been pushed to February. If all goes well, the film will release on Valentine's Day 2022.