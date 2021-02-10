Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', second schedule wrapped in Chennai!

Vignesh ShivN, the director and producer of the upcoming romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal took to his Twitter page to confirm that the second schedule of the film has been successfully wrapped up.
After the first schedule in Hyderabad, Vignesh ShivN shot scenes featuring Samantha Akkineni in the Chennai schedule.
The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Touted to be a triangular love story, Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film. We hear that the next schedule will also be happening in Chennai with Nayanthara, Samantha, and Vijay Sethupathi.
Produced by Vignesh and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures in association with 7 Screen Studio, the makers are planning to make an important announcement on February 14 for Valentine's Day