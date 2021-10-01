'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' to skip theatrical release?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that the romantic comedy entertainer Kaathuvaakula Renduu Kaadhal is likely to be directly premiered on Disney + Hotstar and it wouldn't have a theatrical release. Reports also add that the film will be premiered this November for Diwali weekend.

Produced by Rowdy Pictures in association with 7 Screen Studio, Vignesh Shivan is directing the film.

Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha are playing the lead roles in the film for which Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

The recently released Two Two Two from the film has become a chartbuster. Sources say that the shoot of the film is nearing the finish line and an official announcement will be out very soon!