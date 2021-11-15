'Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal' team to release multiple posters today 

The makers of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal have announced that they are going to release many posters today. The first of the many posters is out on the internet now revealing the character name of Vijay Sethupathi who plays Rambo in the film.
Produced by Rowdy Pictures in association with 7 Screen Studio, Vignesh Shivan of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan fame is directing the film.
Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha are playing the lead roles in the film for which Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and Vijay Karthik Kannan is cranking the camera.
Anirudh's two songs have become chartbusters already and the entire album will also be launched soon.
Reports say that the romantic comedy will have a digital premiere but there is no official confirmation so far from the team.