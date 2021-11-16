'Kaaval' versus 'Marakkar' box office battle on the cards?

The controversy over the release of Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is now over with the announcement that the movie will release in theatres on Dec 2, and not directly on OTT.

A few movies have changed the release dates as Marakkar is expected to have a huge release across the state. The big release happening on Nov 25, a week before Marakkar, is that of Nithin Renji Panicker’s Kaaval with Suresh Gopi in the lead.