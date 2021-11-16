'Kaaval' versus 'Marakkar' box office battle on the cards?

The controversy over the release of Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is now over with the announcement that the movie will release in theatres on Dec 2, and not directly on OTT.
A few movies have changed the release dates as Marakkar is expected to have a huge release across the state. The big release happening on Nov 25, a week before Marakkar, is that of Nithin Renji Panicker’s Kaaval with Suresh Gopi in the lead.
The release date of Kaaval continues to be Nov 25 even after the Marakkar release date announcement, which has started a debate on social media about how this will reflect at the box office.
Kaaval is an eagerly awaited movie and will there be enough theatres after the first week? Kaaval producer Joby George has said that there is no change in the release date of Kaaval.
Mollywood is eagerly watching this big battle for the box office.