Kabir Khan: Glad the story of '83' chose me as a filmmaker (IANS Exclusive)

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Kabir Khan feels lucky to have been the vehicle for a story like '83' to reach out to the masses. In his opinion, every story has a destiny and he feels glad that he could be a part of such an inspirational story.

Describing the emotional bouquet of, '83', the director said, "A story has to be a human story narrated in the most entertaining and engaging way. '83' had all that in itself. At the end of the day it is an unbelievable story of human triumph. Of course, the backdrop is cricket and the 1983 World Cup, which is larger than life. But if you look at it, it's a very intimate story of a bunch of boys."