'Kadaisi Vivasayi' to hit the screens in September?

An eighty-five-year-old farmer named Nallandi plays the lead role in Kadaisi Vivasayi while Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu are playing supporting characters.

If reliable sources in the industry are to be believed, Aandavan Kattalai and Kaaka Muttai director Manikandan's new film Kadaisi Vivasayi is likely to have a theatrical release. The producers of the film were earlier in talks with Sony LIV for a direct digital release.

Earlier, Ilaiyaraaja was supposed to compose the music for the film but now, Santosh Narayanan is scoring the music.

Interestingly, if Kadaisi Vivasayi hit the screens in September, Vijay Sethupathi would have four releases in one month.

His Tughlaq Durbar, Annabelle Sethupathi, and Laabam are also releasing in September.

An official announcement on Kadaisi Vivasayi's release date will be out soon!