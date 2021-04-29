'Kaduva' shooting stopped, informs director Shaji Kailas

Director Shaji Kailas has announced that the shooting of his ongoing project Kaduva has been stopped in support of the government’s fight against Covid.

“We will restart shooting when the situation improves,” says the director.

Kaduva has Prithviraj playing the hero. Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen are the producers. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the cinematographer. Jinu V Abraham is the writer. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.