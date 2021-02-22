'Kai Po Che!' clocks 8 years: Abhishek Kapoor shares 'gratifying' experience of working with Rajkummar,Amit

The filmmaker who is known to have an eye for young and raw talent gave the biggest breaks of their careers to the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. The film proved to be a critical and commercial success with the actors earning rave reviews for their performances.Earlier today, Rajkummar and Amit took to social media to express their thoughts on the film. While Rajkummar won the hearts of the audience as Govind, a supportive friend and earnest lover, Amit impressed all as Omi who gets caught in communal politics and brings about an interesting anti-climax in the 2013 release.Talking about collaborating with the talented duo, Kapoor said, "Both Raju and Amit are very hungry actors. They're like tigers in a ring. No matter what you throw at them, they'll make it their very own and the result is always so gratifying to watch."Shedding light on Amit's character graph in 'Kai Po Che!', the filmmaker said, "It took a while for Amit to get his due but hats off to him for persevering through this phase."" I think he had the toughest part in the film because his character had such a sharp evolving graph. It changed shades with every scene and Amit pulled it off like a chameleon," he added.Earlier in the day, the 'Newton' star took a walk down the memory lane and recalled the old memories that he had with the late actor.In his post, Rao mentioned that 2013's release allowed the actor in him to grow and has made him more empathetic.Taking to his Instagram story, the 'Queen' actor shared the poster of the film featuring him, Sushant, and Amit. Remembering the 'M.S Dhoni' star, Rajkummar also penned a heart-warming note.Sharing the poster, Rao wrote, "A film that allowed the actor in me to grow, to be more empathetic, celebrating the 8 years of Kai Po Che. As if it was yesterday when Sushant, Amit and I were shooting for the film. You are being missed my dearest @sushantsinghrajput @theamitsadh @amupuri @abhishekapoor #suatikSen #sidrovka. r #ronniescrewyala Ocastingchhabni #8yearsofkaipoche." (ANI)