Kaia Gerber thanks mom Cindy Crawford for letting her make fashion mistakes

Los Angeles, May 20 (IANS) Model Kaia Gerber, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford, said she is grateful to her mother for letting her make fashion mistakes.

"The best style advice my mom has given me is less is more. She also let me make fashion mistakes, which I appreciate a lot. I think the biggest mistake that I made was trying to dress up a lot. When I was off duty, when I first started modelling, I was wearing heels all the time and full looks that lasted one season," Gerber said in a clip for Vogue's "7 Days, 7 Looks" series, according to a report in contactmusic.com.