Kailash Kher on his devotional song as tribute to Lord Krishna

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami as a beautiful tribute to Lord Krishna, the upcoming show 'Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki' has launched a promo with a song sung by Kailash Kher. It will showcase Lord Krishna's childhood.

Kailash Kher opens up about his association with the upcoming new show 'Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki'. He revealed: "Lord Krishna has been an inevitable part of my life. My parents used to say that during my childhood, I used to do pranks just the way 'Kanha Ji' used to do. I feel internally connected to Lord Krishna and I have been his devotee from the time I can remember."