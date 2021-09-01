Kailash Kher sang at Rishikesh 'Ganga aarti' to make ends meet

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) 'Allah Ke Bande' singer Kailash Kher has had his fair share of struggles before becoming a singing sensation.

The singer threw some light on his share of struggles on the JioSaavn podcast's latest episode.

He shared, "When my business collapsed, I was very tensed. I went to Rishikesh in an ashram where I used to stay in my early days. In the evenings, I used to go to the ghat (shore) where Ganga 'aarti' happens. So, till the time the crowd used to gather for the 'aarti', I used to sing there before the 'aarti' began."