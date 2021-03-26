'Kaise juda rahe' music video shot like a movie: Siddharth Gupta

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Gupta appears in the music video of Stebin Ben and Sonna Rele's new song "Kaise juda rahe", which released on Friday. The romantic track talks about lovers reuniting after a long time.

"'Kaise juda rahein' is one of the longest shoots I have done. This song has been shot like a movie. We shot in three locations -- Chandigarh, Maldives and Mumbai. Although we shot for four or five days, it took us a couple of months and a lot of problems to make of the song because of Covid-19," Siddharth tells IANS.