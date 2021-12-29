Kaithi 2 to start rolling soon?

The latest hot buzz is that Lokesh Kanagaraj has completed the script work of Kaithi 2 and talks have been initiated with SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures and Karthi. Sources say that the initial plan was to shoot the film after Lokesh completes the shoot of Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Vijay's next.

But now, sources tell us that as Vijay's new film with Vamsi is yet to begin, Lokesh is planning to kick start the shoot of Kaithi 2 by the second quarter of 2022.

Kaithi was a big blockbuster upon release in both Tamil and Telugu. The film is also being now remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn.

The first part had an open ending so, the second part is likely to tell us the backstory of Karthi's character and his enmity with Harish Uthaman.

More details on the film will be out in the coming days.