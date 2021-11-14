Kaitlyn Dever unveils first look image of her character in Hulu's 'Rosaline'

The 24-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look image of her character as Rosaline. "I am SO excited for this one :)," she wrote in the caption.Directed by Karen Maine, 'Rosaline' was included as part of Disney plus day and will release in 2022.'Rosaline', a 20th Century project, is described as a comedic retelling of Shakespeare's famous 'Romeo and Juliet', told from the perspective of Romeo's ex, Rosaline.Apart from Dever, Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald, and Bradley Whitford also star in the film, with Kyle Allen as Romeo and Isabela Merced as Juliet, as per The Hollywood Reporter.The film is written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber ('The Fault in Our Stars' fame) from Rebecca Serle's 2010 novel titled 'When You Were Mine'. (ANI)