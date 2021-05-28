Kajal Agarwal shares a happy photo-op with hubby

The actress can be seen posing with her husband in the pictures. She wears a pink and white top teamed with white pants, while Gautam is in shorts with a T-shirt and a cap.

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of pictures with her husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu.

"Husband appreciation post," she wrote.

The actress often posts PDA filled posts with her husband. Recently, she also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her dancing on a terrace top. She captioned it as: "Full moon impromptu date nights - Check. Dancing on terrace tops under the moonlit sky -- Check."

The two got hitched last year.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in Chiranjeevi's "Acharya", co-starring Telugu superstar son Ram Charan. She plays Chiranjeevi's love interest in the film directed by Koratala Siva. The film also features Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, and Tanikella Bharani among others. The film was supposed to release on May 13 but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid.

Kajal was recently seen in Sanjay Gupta's John Abraham-starrer gangster drama "Mumbai Saga".

