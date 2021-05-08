Kajal Aggarwal and her husband vaccinated!

Popular Tamil and Telugu actress Kajal Aggarwal got vaccinated with her husband Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai. After getting the first jab, Kajal posted a story on Instagram with the caption "Everyone please go and get your vaccines as and when possible".

Later, Kajal also met her Special 26 costar Anupam Kher at the same vaccination center. She said that although it's not the preferable place to meet him.

"Was good to see you sir after a long time, albeit, not the most preferred place", wrote Kajal Aggarwal. She also thanked the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and Nanavati hospital for the safe arrangement.

On the work front, Kajal has Chiranjeevi's Acharya and a horror thriller with Deekay in the pipeline. She has also finished shooting director Kalyan's horror-comedy Ghosty.