Kajal Aggarwal on why 'Indian 2' shoot is stalled!

In a recent interaction with the Telugu media houses, Kajal Aggarwal has revealed why the shoot of Indian 2 has been stalled. The actress was quoted saying that most of the crew members are from the US and due to the COVID restrictions they are unable to work here in India, so the shoot is stalled.

Our sources say that the shoot will not be resumed anytime soon as Kamal is planning to work on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Only after completing Vikram, Kamal and Shankar will meet to plan on completing the rest of the shoot. Produced by Lyca Productions, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Delhi Ganesh, Bobby Simha, and Vivek are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for Indian 2 and Rathnavelu cranks the camera.