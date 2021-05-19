Kajal Aggarwal says that her husband is very supportive and encourages her!

Various media houses have quoted Kajal Aggarwal saying that she will quit films when her husband Gautam asks her to stay away from work. The actress also added that her husband is very supportive and encourages her to act more.

On the work front, Kajal has Chiranjeevi's Acharya and a horror thriller with Deekay in the pipeline. She has also finished shooting director Kalyan's horror-comedy Ghosty. Besides these films, she also plays an important role in Indian 2.