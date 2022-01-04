Kajal Aggarwal shows off her growing baby bump

Her husband Gautam Kitchlu announced that they are expecting their first child together, posting a cryptic message on his social media earlier. Now the actress her fans and co-stars seem to be happy.

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal confirmed her pregnancy as she posted a picture in which she is seen posing with her husband with her baby bump.

All dolled up in a black high-thigh slit bodycon dress, Kajal is seen matching her attire with her husband's, as they show off the baby bump. In a couple of more pictures, Kajal and Gautam seem to be having a happy time.

After pregnancy rumours, Gautam himself posted a picture, with a pregnant lady emoticon, which confirmed the news. With the baby bump picture, the couple has finally announced their pregnancy.

The actress tied the knot with her businessman beau on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Ever since her marriage, Kajal has been juggling between work and travel with her husband.

On the work front, Kajal has wrapped up her part in upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya', in which she is paired alongside Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi.

