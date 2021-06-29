Kajal Aggarwal to do a female-centric Hindi film titled ‘Uma’!

Reports from the Bollywood media circle tell us that Kajal Aggarwal has agreed to do a female-centric Hindi film titled Uma . To be extensively shot in Kolkata, Tathagatha Singha will be directing Uma and the film will be bankrolled by Avishek Ghosh and Mantaraj Paliwal from Miraj Group.

Touted to be a fantasy feel-good film, Kajal is said to be playing a character that is something similar to Mary Poppins.

Besides Uma, Kajal Aggarwal also has Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan, Acharya with Chiranjeevi, a fantasy horror-thriller Ghosty, and another horror thriller with Deekay in the pipeline.

If Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2 shoot gets resume, the actress will also get busy with the biggie.