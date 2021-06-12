Kajal Aggarwal to romance Ajay Devgn in 'Kaithi' remake?

Several Bollywood media houses have reported that Kajal Aggarwal is likely to romance Ajay Devgn in the Hindi remake of Kaithi.

The reports also added that, unlike the Tamil version, the makers of the Hindi remake of Kaithi are planning to include a heroine and a flashback episode with Ajay Devgn. As Kajal had earlier teamed up with Ajay Devgn in Singham, they are planning to cast her in the Kaithi remake.