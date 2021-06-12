Kajal Aggarwal to romance Ajay Devgn in 'Kaithi' remake?

Several Bollywood media houses have reported that Kajal Aggarwal is likely to romance Ajay Devgn in the Hindi remake of Kaithi.
The reports also added that, unlike the Tamil version, the makers of the Hindi remake of Kaithi are planning to include a heroine and a flashback episode with Ajay Devgn. As Kajal had earlier teamed up with Ajay Devgn in Singham, they are planning to cast her in the Kaithi remake.
Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanagaraj's films are selling like hotcakes in Bollywood. His Maanagaram is being remade as Mumbaikar by Santosh Sivan, his Kaithi is all set to be remade by Ajay Devgn, and Salman Khan is likely to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Master.