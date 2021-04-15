Kajal Aggarwal's comedy entertainer with Kalyan titled 'Ghosty'!

Ghosty is the title of Kajal Aggarwal's comedy entertainer with director Kalyan of Gulaebaghavali and Jackpot fame. Produced by Seed Pictures, Sam CS is composing the music for the film and Jacob Rathinaraj cranks the camera.

The film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Sathyan, Urvashi, Manobala, Mayilsamy, Devadarshini, Naan Kadavul Rajendran, Sriman, Santhana Bharathi, and Aadukalam Naren.

Touted to be a full-fledged comedy with a horror backdrop, the shoot is progressing at a brisk pace. Kajal also has Indian 2, Hey Sinamika, Acharya with Chiyanjeevi, and a couple of Telugu films in the pipeline. The actress was also recently appeared in the web series Live Telecast directed by Venkat Prabhu.