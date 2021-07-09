Kajal Aggarwal's 'Ghosty' shoot wrapped

In their official statement, producers Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram say, “Yes, it’s indeed a happy moment for all of us not just because for the shoot of our film Ghosty but also it's good to see the entire industry is back in action. We as a team thank Tamil Nadu State Government for understanding the situation and ensuring the film fraternity isn’t affected due to the current crisis. We have completed the shooting of the promo song, following the proper protocols implemented. We thank Kajal Aggarwal for extending her effort in getting the shoot completed on time as planned. Director S Kalyaan’s directorial skills are very well known to everyone in the industry. With this project, he has proved to be an extraordinary coordinator as he managed to complete the pending portions with his excellent planning. We thank everyone on the team for their unconditional support. The postproduction work had simultaneously commenced earlier and will be completed soon. We will make announcements about the audio, trailer, and worldwide theatrical release shortly.”

The film also has an ensemble of actors including KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Toni, Motta Rajendran, Sathyan, Oorvasi, Devadarshini, Suresh Menon, Sriman, Manobala, Mayilsamy, Saaminaadhan, Livingston, Mathan Babu, Santhana Bharathi, Naren, and Thanga Durai.

