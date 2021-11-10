Kajal opens up about her pregnancy rumors!

South cinema's leading actress Kajal Aggarwal has opened about her pregnancy reports/rumors. "I would not like to talk about it right now. I will talk about it when the time is right", the actress said in a recent interaction.
Reports say that the actress voluntarily opted out of a Telugu film with Nagarjuna and she also gave back the advance amount to another Tamil film producer citing pregnancy.
We also hear that director Shankar is also planning to replace Kajal with some other actress as she might not be available when he resumes the shoot of Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.
Kajal married her friend and businessman Gautham Kitchlu in October 2020. Though the actress is endorsing multiple brands on her Instagram page, she has stopped signing new films, which indirectly confirms the pregnancy reports.