Kajal Pisal debunks rumours of her entry in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Kajal Pisal, who plays the role of Asha in the show 'Sirf Tum', has refuted rumours of her entry on daily soap 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

She says: "I was approached to play a important role in 'GHKPM' but I was already playing a prominent character in 'Sirf Tum'. I believe in commitment and I could not manage time for both the shows as both the characters required a lot of screen time. But I would love to work with makers of 'GHKPM' in future for sure."