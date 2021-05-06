Kajal Pisal distributes Oximeter, water filters to less fortunate

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Kajal Pisal is distributing water filters and oximeters to people who can't afford to buy such devices.

"Oximeter is now important for us. Many of us can afford it but there are people who can't afford to buy the device. I'm trying to help by distributing it. Apart from this, the most essential thing that we need is fresh drinking water. I'm trying to arrange filters for each house in the slums. I request people to help the less fortunate during this time of crisis. Kindness is need of the hour," she says.