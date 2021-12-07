Kajal Pisal: Fooling a woman emotionally and physically is a cowardly act

Mumbai , Dec 7 (IANS) Actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently seen in 'Sirf Tum', has talked about her character in the show and how it relates with the serious issues that women face in society.

She says, "My character in the show is very interesting and promising. It has both positive and grey shades and lots of emotions that the audience will also have sympathy towards me. I play Asha, she falls in love with Vikrant Oberoi (Nimai Bali) who is a rich man. Unaware of him being married, I have a child with him."