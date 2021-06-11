Kajal Pisal keen on returning to set post Covid recovery

"I have recovered from Covid-19 completely and am keen to start shooting and take up an interesting new show. I have started giving auditions and hope to join a new show as soon as possible," says Kajal.

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actress Kajal Pisal, who was lately seen in the shows "Naagin 5" and "Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya", is keen to return to the set. The actress was down with Covid in April, which impacted her work schedule and she could not take up new projects.

The actress says she is open to working in digital platforms, too. "After being part of the TV screen for a decade now, I wish to make my debut on the digital platform. While recovering from Covid, I got addicted to some shows on OTT. They are practical and one can relate easily. As an artiste I got influenced to do such beautifully scripted real roles," she points out.

She adds: "Most of the time, on TV we get to play roles that are similar. If you play a positive role, then you are always too 'bichari' (the victim) and if you play something grey then it is just too evil. In this regard, OTT as a platform gives you the opportunity to play normal characters. They are neither heavily evil nor too innocent. They look fun and challenge actors too."

Kajal is known for her roles in television series such as "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" and "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" among others.

