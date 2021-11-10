Kajal Pisal on playing an antagonist in 'Sirf Tum'

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Kajal Pisal, who was last seen in TV show 'Durga Mata Ki Chhaya' will now be seen playing an antagonist in upcoming drama 'Sirf Tum' which stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh as the leads.

She says, "I'm excited to return back with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. I'm trying something new, earlier I played grey but this one seems fresh and interesting to me. My audience will see a new me onscreen. I will be seen playing a young and fashionable women in the show."