Kajal, Regina, Janani, and Raiza team up for Deekay's horror thriller!

Director Deekay of Yamirukka Bayamen and Kavalai Vendam fame is currently working on a horror thriller featuring five beautiful ladies including Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer, Raiza Wilson, and an Iranian actress Noyrika.

Deekay has already completed the shoot and he is currently busy with the post-production works of the film.

The yet-untitled film is said to be an edge-of-the-seat horror thriller with enough comedy elements because the five heroines are eccentric in their own ways in the film.

Deekay is yet to finalize a title for the film. The director's one more horror-thriller Katteri is yet to hit the screens due to the pandemic