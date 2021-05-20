Kajal replies to Anushka after seven months!

Kajal Aggarwal got married to her long-time boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020. Congratulations poured in for her on the same day wishing her a happy married life. Among the celebrities who took it to social media to wish her was Anushka Shetty. Kajal thanked the celebrities back then.

But she seems to have forgotten to thank Anushka Shetty. Strangely, Kajal Aggarwal now replied. Yes, you read it right, Kajal thanked Anushka seven months after the ‘Baahubali’ actress wished her.

It took seven months for Kajal to read Anushka’s wishes. No wonder that trolls have come up with the funniest comments to Kajal’s tweet. “Inkenduku pillalu puttina tarvata reply ivvalsindi,” one commented.

Kajal has ‘Acharya’ on the sets. The film’s shoot has been stalled due to second wave of corona. Anushka Shetty is yet to announce her next film.

