Kajal reveals that she had bronchial Asthma

Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Monday revealed she had started using inhalers from childhood. She was diagnosed with asthma. Taking to social media, she recalled how she had dealt with this disease.

“At the age of five, I was diagnosed with bronchial Asthma, the first thing I remember was having major dietary restrictions. Imagine a kid who had to steer clear of dairy and chocolate. And it’s not like it got any easier as I grew up. Every winter season, or every time I was exposed to any sort of dust or smoke, something that’s prevalent in our country, my symptoms flared up. In order to deal with such things in the best possible way, I started using inhalers and noticed a difference instantly,” she posted on social media while promoting the campaign for inhalers.