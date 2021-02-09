Kajal reveals that she had bronchial Asthma

Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Monday revealed she had started using inhalers from childhood. She was diagnosed with asthma. Taking to social media, she recalled how she had dealt with this disease.
“At the age of five, I was diagnosed with bronchial Asthma, the first thing I remember was having major dietary restrictions. Imagine a kid who had to steer clear of dairy and chocolate. And it’s not like it got any easier as I grew up. Every winter season, or every time I was exposed to any sort of dust or smoke, something that’s prevalent in our country, my symptoms flared up. In order to deal with such things in the best possible way, I started using inhalers and noticed a difference instantly,” she posted on social media while promoting the campaign for inhalers.
She further continued, “and while it does not bother me, there are millions of people in our country who need inhalers, but choose not to use them because of this very problem – social stigma. There’s nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to using an inhaler, privately or publicly. And to help India realize this, today I #SayYesTolnhalers, and I urge my friends, followers & family to join me.”
Kajal Aggarwal recently tied the knots with her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu. The couple has moved into their new home in Mumbai. Kajal, however, is continuing her acting career.
She is playing the female Jodi of Megastar Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva’s ‘Acharya’.
