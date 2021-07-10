Kajal, Sathyaraj, and Ramya Krishnan team up for 'Rowdy Baby'!

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is teaming up with veteran actors Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan for a new film titled Rowdy Baby. Besides these three actors, Raai Laxmi also plays a pivotal role in the film.
Debutant filmmaker Raja Saravanan is directing the film, which is being produced by Ramesh Pillai of Abisekh Films.
Apart from Rowdy Baby, Kajal Aggarwal is on a signing spree that she has a horror-comedy Ghosty with Kalyan of Gulaebaghavali fame, Deekay's multistarrer supernatural film with Janani Iyer, and Raiza. She also has Acharya with Chiranjeevi, Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan, Indian 2 with Shankar, and Kamal Haasan, a Hindi film titled Uma in the pipeline.
It is worth mentioning here that in a recent interview, Kajal said she would quit acting if her husband wants her to stop working.