Kajal to become a proud mother?

Reports from the Tollywood media circle that Kajal Aggarwal has reportedly told the producers of Acharya that she is pregnant and asked them to complete her scenes as soon as possible. The actress has also opted out of Nagarjuna's new film The Ghost and the team is looking for an apt replacement.

Kajal married her longtime friend and businessman Gautham Kitchlu in October 2020. While she has cleared the path for the Telugu producers, the shoot of Indian 2 will be affected because of Kajal's pregnancy.