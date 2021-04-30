Kajal, Vishal, Tamannah, Reema Sen, and Harris Jayaraj remember KV Anand

"Deeply Shocking & Completely Shattered to hear the news that India’s most renowned Cinematographer #KVAnand passed away, this is not a news that can be easily digested, completely numb & have no words beyond this, may his soul #RIP. Deepest condolences to his family. My First Movie’s Cinematographer (Chellamae) #RIPKVAnand", tweeted Vishal.

KV Anand shot Vishal's debut film Chellame in Tamil. Chellame also featured Reema Sen in the lead. Both Vishal and Reema Sen were shocked by the sudden demise of the cinematographer turned director.

Reema Sen said that she is deeply saddened by the news. "Deeply saddened R.I.P k.V ANAND (DOP)", wrote Reema on Instagram.

Tamannaah said that Ayan is her most memorable film in the Tamil industry and remembered the days she worked with Anand."I was lucky enough to work with the legendary K.V. Anand sir & got a chance to see what a gem of a person he was. He gave me my most memorable movie in the Tamil film Industry. Sir, you are irreplaceable. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti #GoneTooSoon", tweeted Tamannaah.

Harris Jayaraj, who had worked in Anand in Ayan, Ko, Maattraan, and Kaappaan tweeted:"unfortunate and extremely shock to hear this devastating News. RIP my friend KV Anand."

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted: “Such a distinguished man of impeccable character, brilliant skill and a vision like no other. So privileged to have worked and known you Kv sir. You shall always live on through your legendary work. He used to jokingly call me a juke box! :( My heartfelt condolence to your family, friends and fans”.